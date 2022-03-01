National Pension Service Sells 3,976 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $244,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.