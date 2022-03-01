National Pension Service Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $173,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

