National Pension Service Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in 3M were worth $133,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.