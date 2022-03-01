Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NM opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 6,219.23% and a net margin of 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.