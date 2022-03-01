Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NM opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 6,219.23% and a net margin of 19.92%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime (NM)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.