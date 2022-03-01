Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

NNI stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

