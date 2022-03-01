Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Hits $17.61 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Nestree has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $1.24 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.10 or 0.99525280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00274374 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

