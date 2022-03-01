Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

