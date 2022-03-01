Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

