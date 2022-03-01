Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 93,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,202. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

