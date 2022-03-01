New England Research & Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,090. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

