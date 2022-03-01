New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 812.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,383. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

