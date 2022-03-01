New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 19,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,882. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

