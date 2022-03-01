Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 31,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 2,823 call options.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

