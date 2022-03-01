North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.73. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

