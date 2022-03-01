North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
TSE NOA opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.73. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
