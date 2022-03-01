Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.71.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.30 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

