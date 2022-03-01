Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.95 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

