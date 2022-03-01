Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nutanix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,163,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

