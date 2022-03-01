Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.