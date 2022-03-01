NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $243.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.63. The company has a market capitalization of $609.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 722,447 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

