Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

TSE OBE opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

