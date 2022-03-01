OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
OFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.19 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.
OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
