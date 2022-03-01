Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.