OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

