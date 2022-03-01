ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$4.07 EPS.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

