Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $83.11 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $497.63 million and $83.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00198951 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00346349 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

