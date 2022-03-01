Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

OTEX stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

