OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.13 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

