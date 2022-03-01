Oppenheimer Comments on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

