Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.70 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.