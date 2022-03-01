OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

