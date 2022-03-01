Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

