Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $91,000.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
