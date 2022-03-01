Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.