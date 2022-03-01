Oxus Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OXUSU stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000.

