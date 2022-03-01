Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 5.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,256 shares of company stock worth $4,712,228. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

