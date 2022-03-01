Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $595.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.