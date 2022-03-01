Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$26.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,805.57. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 over the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.