Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $485.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,132,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,222. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Party City Holdco by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Party City Holdco by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

