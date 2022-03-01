Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE PRTY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 434,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,132,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,222 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

