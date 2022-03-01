Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,845,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.55. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.75 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

