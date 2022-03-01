Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $9,879,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 499.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Transocean by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.