Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 7,327 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
