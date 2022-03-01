Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

VBR opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average is $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

