Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.
XHE stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29.
