Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

