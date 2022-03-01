Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

