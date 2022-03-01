Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

