Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.37 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

