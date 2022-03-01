Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

