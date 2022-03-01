Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

