Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.79.

PNW opened at $70.83 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

